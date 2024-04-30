Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Could the lack of interest in comic book films be a result of our digital lifestyle?

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Avengers: Endgame poster

Source: Marvel / Disney

It’s no secret that the last few films that Marvel Studios has released have been doing less than stellar numbers at the box office. And though many feel that superhero fatigue is the main culprit for the slippage, Avengers: Infinity War directors, Anthony and Joe Russo feel that technology is to blame.

 

According to Variety, the Russo Brothers don’t necessarily believe that comic book fans are simply tired of all the superhero films and shows that we’ve been getting bombarded with for the past few years, but rather how audiences actually take in and consume whatever these film studios churn out. With people living in a digital age where they want everything in whatever manner they’ve become accustomed to, they feel that the old-school “lets make plans to go to the movies” isn’t as viable as it was in years past.

Per Variety.

“I think it’s a reflection of the current state of everything. It’s difficult right now, it’s an interesting time,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in a transitional period and people don’t know quite yet how they’re going to receive stories moving forward, or what kinds of stories they’re going to want.”

“There’s a big generational divide about how you consume media,” he continued. “There’s a generation that’s used to appointment viewing and going to a theater on a certain date to see something, but it’s aging out. Meanwhile the new generation are ‘I want it now, I want to process it now’, then moving onto the next thing, which they process whilst doing two other things at the same time. You know, it’s a very different moment in time than it’s ever been. And so I think everyone, including Marvel, is experiencing the same thing, this transition. And I think that really is probably what’s at play more than anything else.”

Joe Russo noted that the new generation of moviegoers communicates largely though “memes and headlines with nobody reading past two sentences, so everything’s 100 characters or less – or 10-second videos on social media you swipe through.”

Well, he’s not wrong. But truth be told, the last few Marvel films and shows have had struggle storylines. When you couple that with weak special effects, fans are going to tune out.

Luckily for Marvel, the hype behind Deadpool & Wolverine will almost certainly lead to another billion- dollar haul at the box office, and if they’re lucky, it’ll also help generate interest in the future of the MCU as Deadpool seems like he’s going to be a big part of its future going forward. At least that’s what fans are hoping for as it’s being said that the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will focus on mutants with the Avengers taking a back seat to the likes of the X-Men in the next few phases.

What do y’all think led to the fall off of comic book movies? Is it superhero fatigue? Online media? Let us know in the comments section below.

SEE ALSO

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
News

Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Parts of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The Huggy Lowdown Report on the TJ Fantastic Voyage
Entertainment

The Huggy Lowndown Report LIVE From The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Celebrity

Jeezy Accused By Jeannie Mai Of Spousal Abuse & Child Neglect

8 items
Entertainment

Our ‘What To Watch’ TV List Returns With ‘Baby Reindeer,’ ‘Them: The Scare’ & ‘Palm Royale’

14 items
Music

Vanessa Williams Preps First Album in 15 Years With New Single, “Legs (Keep Dancing)”

Bob Marley 11 items
Celebrity News

Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive

Entertainment

Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

Love and R&B With Ralph Tresvant
On-Air

Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close