Halle Bailey And Halle Berry Link Up For A Long Overdue Photo Op

Halle Berry and her namesake Halle Bailey linked up at the Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy soccer match for the heart-warming photo op we didn’t know we needed.

The Halles, often confused because of their name, ran into each other at the soccer game and commemorated the moment with a photo.

“My night was made tonight i was so nervous with the icon @halleberry ,” Bailey wrote in a Twitter post of the two embraced in a warm hug.

“i didn’t know that i needed this crossover sooooo badly,” a Halle Bailey fan account said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Berry posted additional photos of the twosome with the caption, “When two Halles link up truly adore you @hallebailey”

Still overjoyed by the meeting, Bailey commented, “i was living for this moment!! thank you for being so kind to me you’ve made my life .”

Berry was 26 years old when she starred in Boomerang, the cult-classic film that put her timeless beauty and iconic pixie cut on the map. The actress has influenced women across generations, which made this a memorable moment for Bailey, who has acquired more acting roles in recent years.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment myself ,” one fan wrote.

“We believe in Halle supremacy! ,” another account said.

Halle Berry attended the game with her partner, Van Hunt, while Halle Bailey kicked it with her boyfriend, DDG.

We couldn’t be happier to finally witness this Halle squared moment; hopefully, it leads to more interactions between the two. How dope would it be to see the pair play a mother-daughter duo in an action flick? What do you think? Did you love the Halle squared meetup as much as we did?

