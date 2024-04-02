The Morning Buzz: Oprah’s Relationship Advice, Dreamville Festival Updates + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

What’s Buzzin’

The 1999 nightclub shooting involving rappers Diddy and Shyne may receive further examination. Sources say law enforcement could reopen an investigation. Diddy was leaving Club New York when he got into a fight with a man named Matthew “Scar” Allen which led to gunfire and Shyne serving a 10-year prison sentence.

Also See: Who Really Bought Revolt TV From Diddy? Here’s Everything We Know

During an appearance on the Sherri Show, Oprah talked about how she believes women should not snoop through their man’s stuff.

Also See: Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts To Be Honored At The 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards + More!

J. Cole‘s Dreamville Festival has added 50 Cent as a co-headliner. The festival announced 50 will close out the opening day Saturday, April 6th alongside SZA and rapper Hunxho has also been added to the lineup.

Also See: 50 Cent Replaces Chris Brown As A Dreamville Fest Headliner, Social Media Reacts

Follow Us! @VicHuggyAM

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042