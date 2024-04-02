The Morning Buzz: R. Kelly Was On Clubhouse, Keyshia Cole Brings O.T. Genasis On Stage + More

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7
On Today’s Buzz
Keyshia Cole brought out O.T. Genasis on stage during her L.A. concert where he gave fans a sincere apology from the Long Beach rapper.
Also See: 10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon
R. Kelly was on Clubhouse to talk with Wack 100 about the raids of Diddy’s homes and warmed those who joke about Diddy’s situation could be next.
Also See: R. Kelly Questions Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Diddy
Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are currently in a legal dispute over the name ‘Neptunes’ . Hugo is accusing Pharrell of fraud.
Also See: Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name
Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
The Road To Roots Picnic Getaway Sweepstakes
-
Happy Birthday Bob Marley! See How His 11 Children Are Keeping His Legacy Alive
-
Candiace Dillard-Basset Set To Leave Real Housewives of Potomac After 6 Seasons
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Diddy Spotted Pacing Around Miami Airport After Both Homes Raided Over Sex Trafficking Claims
-
New Music: Usher 'Good Kisser'
-
Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu’s “Freaknik” Documentary
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI After Scary Car Crash