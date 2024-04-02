The Morning Buzz: R. Kelly Was On Clubhouse, Keyshia Cole Brings O.T. Genasis On Stage + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

On Today’s Buzz

Keyshia Cole brought out O.T. Genasis on stage during her L.A. concert where he gave fans a sincere apology from the Long Beach rapper.

R. Kelly was on Clubhouse to talk with Wack 100 about the raids of Diddy’s homes and warmed those who joke about Diddy’s situation could be next.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are currently in a legal dispute over the name ‘Neptunes’ . Hugo is accusing Pharrell of fraud.

