The Morning Buzz: R. Kelly Was On Clubhouse, Keyshia Cole Brings O.T. Genasis On Stage + More

Published on April 2, 2024

Vic Jagger’s giving you everything you need to know in Entertainment News in The Morning Buzz. Listen To The Morning Buzz every weekday at 6:48am & 7:48am on Majic 102.3/92.7

 

On Today’s Buzz

Keyshia Cole Performs At Oakland Arena

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Keyshia Cole brought out O.T. Genasis on stage during her L.A. concert where he gave fans a sincere apology from the Long Beach rapper.

Also See: 10 Times Keyshia Cole Was A Hair Chameleon

R. Kelly was on Clubhouse to talk with Wack 100 about the raids of Diddy’s homes and warmed those who joke about Diddy’s situation could be next.

Also See: R. Kelly Questions Sex Trafficking Allegations Against Diddy

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are currently in a legal dispute over the name ‘Neptunes’ . Hugo is accusing Pharrell of fraud.

Also See: Pharrell Williams Sued By Musical Partner Chad Hugo Over Rights To “Neptunes” Name

