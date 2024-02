Win CASH and A CABIN With Vic Jagger & Huggy Lowdown!

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

VIC JAGGER AND HUGGY LOWDOWN HAVE YOUR CHANCE TO WIN CASH AND A CABIN!

LISTEN WEEKDAYS AT 7AM TO WIN $102, SPONSORED BY “WE FIX MONEY”. ALL WINNERS QUALIFY FOR THE GRAND PRIZE: $500 AND A CABIN ON THE TOM JOYNER FANTASTIC VOYAGE! ENTERTAINMENT ON THE FANTASTIC VOYAGE INCLUDES OUR VERY OWN HUGGY LOWDOWN AND RALPH TRESVANT, PLUS BOBBY BROWN, TANK, METHOD MAN & SO MANY MORE!

TO BOOK YOUR CABIN, CALL 214-495-1963 OR CLICK HERE https://fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com/

Contest Rules Here