You’re Invited To Our Meet & Greet and Welcome Party For Amanda Seales! [Text “Seales” To 24042 To Attend]

Majic 102.3/92.7 are excited to have The Amanda Seales Show a part of the Majic family! Join us Thursday to meet Amanda Seales and helpw us welcome her!

Thursday February 8th at Space Restaurant & Lounge from 6pm – 8pm

Text “Seales” to 24042 & we’ll put your name on the list!

LISTEN TO THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW MONDAY – FRIDAY 10AM – 3PM ON MAJIC 102.3/92.7

Amanda Shares How Forgiveness Can Help You Leave A Toxic Relationship, On The Small Doses Podcast

