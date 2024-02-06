You’re Invited To Our Meet & Greet and Welcome Party For Amanda Seales! [Text “Seales” To 24042 To Attend]

Majic 102.3/92.7 are excited to have The Amanda Seales Show a part of the Majic family! Join us Thursday to meet Amanda Seales and helpw us welcome her!
Thursday February 8th at Space Restaurant & Lounge from 6pm – 8pm
Text “Seales” to 24042 & we’ll put your name on the list!
LISTEN TO THE AMANDA SEALES SHOW MONDAY – FRIDAY 10AM – 3PM ON MAJIC 102.3/92.7
