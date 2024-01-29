Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg joins a long list of Black celebrities and public figures who have given former Swindler-In-Chief Donald Trump a pass for reasons far beyond comprehension. In a new interview, Snoop Dogg claimed to have love and respect for Donald Trump despite a record of questionable actions and alleged abuses of power.

Snoop Dogg spoke with a London publication, The Sunday Times, sharing details of his long and storied career en route to becoming one of the world’s top pitchmen and recognizable stars.

“He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris,” the Long Beach, Calif. star said during the chat. “So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Some may know that Harris was a co-founder of Death Row Records, which gave Snoop his first shot at stardom. Harris was pardoned for attempted murder and drug trafficking charges by Trump in 2021.

The pair were once at odds with one another once Donald Trump became president and Snoop Dogg took several shots at the beleaguered former business mogul and Republican Party frontrunner for this year’s general election.

However, it appears that Trump’s pardon was all it took for Snoop to have a change of heart, which is at least a more significant reason why some of his other Black supporters pledged their support.

Photo: Getty

Not This Again: Snoop Dogg Props Up Donald Trump In New Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com