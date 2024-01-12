Watch: National Geographic’s ‘Genius: MLK/X’ Trailer Ahead of MLK Day

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, National Geographic released the official trailer and key art for its newest installment of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series “Genius: MLK/X.” Read more about the series and watch the trailer inside.

For the first time, the documentary drama series explores the lives of two iconic geniuses — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). The series explores their formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of both civil rights leaders.

While King advanced racial equality through nonviolent activism, X advocated for Black empowerment, identity and self-determination. The eight-part series also brings their wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), to the forefront and shows them as formidable equals of the Movement. While King and X met only once and often challenged each other’s views, the two visionaries, with their wives leading by their sides, ultimately rose to pioneer a movement that lives on today.

For Imagine Television, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Kristen Zolner are executive producers. For Undisputed Cinema, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Francie Calfo are executive producers. Raphael Jackson Jr. and Damione Macedon are showrunners and executive producers. For Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane serve as executive producers. For EUE/Sokolow, Sam Sokolow is executive producer. Jeff Stetson (“The Meeting”) penned the pilot and is executive producer. Channing Godfrey Peoples (“Miss Juneteenth”) directed the pilot episode and also served as co-executive producer. Ambassador Shabazz served as a consulting producer. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Two episodes will premiere weekly beginning Feb. 1 on National Geographic at 9/8c and will stream the next day on both Disney+ and Hulu. The first episode of the new season, “Graduation,” will simulcast on ABC Feb. 1 at 9/8c.

Watch the official trailer for “Genius: MLK/X” below:

