Savannah James Was The Moment At Her Hubby’s Birthday Bash In A Custom Pink Fur

Savannah James partied it up at her husband’s birthday bash in a stunning, floor-length fur, and we are obsessed!

If Savannah James isn’t at the top of your fashionable celebrities list, throw it away. The Ohio native has proven herself to be a style guru time and time again, and her latest getup is award-worthy. Mrs. James served vintage fashion at her husband’s “Studio 84” themed birthday party in a Diana Ross-inspired look that we are sure was the moment of the soiree.

Savannah James Rocks Custom Fur

The mother-of-three stepped out rocking a sheer embellished PatBO dress that featured a mock turtleneck and fringe on the hem and sleeves. It stopped at her thighs and worked perfectly with the party theme. James rocked the shimmery frock with a blonde voluminous bob hairstyle, silver platform Amina Muaddi mules, Shedean jewelry, and a mint-colored New Bottega bag. The basketball wife topped her look off with a jaw-dropping pink Daniels Leather floor-length custom fur that stole the show.

A fashion glow-up doesn’t adequately describe James’ style transformation. She stepped on the scene as the seemingly reserved wife of basketball phenom Lebron James. However, her swanky courtside outfits caught the attention of the fashion girls, and since then, we’ve been in stalker mode. Whenever there’s an event that requires Mrs. James’ presence, rest assured that she will show up and show up all the way out. Scroll her Instagram page, and you’ll find an array of chic looks that scream vogue.

From stunning gowns to androgynous looks, Savannah James is a fashion force to be reckoned with, and she is just getting started.

