Anthony Anderson To Host 75th Emmy Awards Entertainment Industry Comes Together to Celebrate Emmy’s 75th Anniversary on Monday, January 15

(Black PR Wire) FOX and the Television Academy announced jointly today that Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” said Anthony Anderson. “When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, We Are Family, we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at FOX Entertainment. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

“Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy,” said Academy Chair Frank Scherma. “We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year’s outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!”

“Jesse Collins Entertainment has long admired the work of Anthony Anderson and treasure our many years working with him. We are truly looking forward to him hosting what is sure to be one of the most entertaining anniversary Emmy telecasts,” said Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay for Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The three-hour, coast-to-coast live telecast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX and will also be available the next day on Hulu.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominated actor Anthony Anderson is the host of new FOX game show We Are Family, from executive producer Jamie Foxx, premiering Wednesday, January 3 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. He starred for eight seasons in the multi-award nominated sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson and also served as executive producer. He recently completed a six-week journey around Europe with his mother for their reality series Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. Anderson also partnered with Cedric the Entertainer to launch their own barbecue label, AC Barbeque, and documented their journey to become barbeque masters in the unscripted series Kings of BBQ which premiered in August 2023.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live over two consecutive nights on Saturday, January 6, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 8:00 PM EST/PST on FXX.

The 75th Emmy Awards will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

Anthony Anderson To Host 75th Emmy Awards Entertainment Industry Comes Together to Celebrate Emmy’s 75th Anniversary on Monday, January 15 was originally published on praiserichmond.com