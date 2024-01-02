HB’s Sexiest Man Of 2023 Is…Usher

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve read the comments across our social media platforms and counted every GIF. You all voted and HelloBeautiful’s sexiest man of 2023 is Usher!

2023 was a massive year for Usher, who concluded his viral Vegas residency, announced he is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, and announced a 2024 world tour with new music. It’s safe to say, Usher owned 2023 and is going to own 2024.

In 2023, Usher earned the title of R&B menace for his ability to incorporate his celebrity guests into his show routine, which usually included serenading them with pristine vocals and getting so close, that we could feel their chemistry through the screen. From Kenya Moore to Doja Cat, and Issa Rae, to breaking the internet with Keke Palmer, Usher’s steamy interactions frequently made headlines.

Usher and KeKe Palmer’s sultry encounter became one of the biggest trending topics of the year when the two got close during his performance of “There Goes My Baby,” which prompted the father of Keke’s child to tweet about her attire. While we all knew what it was really about, Keke and Usher capitalized on the moment with visuals to accompany his song Boyfriend.

Usher paused in between shows at his Vegas Residency to perform at his Lovers & Friends Festival in May.

Usher attended the 2023 Met Gala wearing a sleek black custom suit by Bianca Saunders, who walked the illustrious carpet with him at the Karl Lagerfeld-themed fashion event. Described as a “quietly disruptive” suit, by GQ, Usher said he was “Happy to have helped bring Bianca Saunders’ vision to life tonight.” He added, “I don’t take the opportunity to champion a young, Black designer lightly, and I’ll continue to support Black women in art and fashion for years to come.”

Usher was a standout at Paris Fashion Week, dropping major looks. The sexiest man of 2023 can make anything look sexy, right? Including a viral Louis Vuitton look, with a kilt, cropped jacket, and embellished hat that he wore to the BoF 500 Gala. Donning a statement cutout mask to the Balenciaga Show, proved he is willing to take risks. Another attention-grabbing ensemble was his red and black polka dot coat and trousers to Marni’s Spring 2024 show.

Usher enlisted a fellow fashion killer, Lori Harvey, as the leading lady for his “Glu” music video. He also teamed up with The City Girls for the rollerskate jam “Good Love.”

Usher was announced as the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer and we’re anticipating a show! “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. He added, “I’ll see you real soon.”

Yes, we will. Congrats to Usher for winning our sexiest man of 2023.

