Beyoncé’s Childhood Home in Houston Catches Fire on Christmas Day

The childhood home of one of music’s most iconic stars went up in flames in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. According to a report from ABC13, the former home of Beyoncé, located in the 2400 block of Rosedale Street in Houston’s Third Ward, caught fire around 2 AM local time.

The fire reportedly ripped through the second story of the home where the family that lives there now was still dressed in festive holiday pajamas. According to accounts from those on the scene, no one was hurt in the fire which was reportedly under control within moments of the arrival of Houston’s Fire Department.

“They did a great job. I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire,” District Chief Justin Barnes said.

HFD is still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The Knowles family has long since moved out of the home, but fans still consider it an iconic landmark.

While Beyoncé no longer lives in Houston, she and her family regularly host charitable events in the city. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global superstar and her mother, Tina Knowles, helped set up mobile testing sites in her hometown, according to CNN.

Beyoncé has offered no comment about the fire at this time.

