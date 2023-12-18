H-Town stand up. The beloved online series “Tiny Desk Concert” recently had Scarface come through. And not only did he run through a classic medley of solo, group and feature hits, he brought his guitar along for the ride.
RELATED: Watch The Isley Brothers’ ‘Tiny Desk (Home)’ Concert [VIDEO]
RELATED: Rick Ross Brings Miami To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]
What a way to close out the year, as well as pay homage to one of rap’s greatest storytellers in 2023 – the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.
Check it out below.
Scarface’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ is One Of The Best Yet. Watch It Here. was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
Vic Jagger's 20th Radio Anniversary Celebration
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Woman Tries To Burn Down Birth Home Of Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Black Hollywood Showed Up for The Color Purple World Premiere