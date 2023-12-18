Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Rapper With ‘Pink Friday 2’

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj who has just made history once again! The rapper has broken another record with her latest project, Pink Friday 2, and we can’t say that we’re the least bit surprised – she’s earned it!

According to Billboard, Nicki’s new album, which was released last week, has officially debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She earned the top position with the equivalent of 228K album units sold in the U.S. – incredible! The success of the album has forged the Queens native into superstardom, earning her the title of the female rapper with the most number one albums on Billboard, ever!

To celebrate the news, Nicki took to Twitter to share a simple message with her beloved Barbz fanbase, referencing the 228K album units that earned her the number one spot.

Check out her message below.

Success looks good on you, Queen!

And speaking of success, Nicki has plans to detail all of the behind the scenes to her journey of success in her forthcoming documentary, set to release early next year. According to the 41-year-old, the new documentary will focus on her life and career and will allow her to bear it all.

“The documentary is absolutely still coming,” the rapper confirmed on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I’ll of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it’s done,” she explained.

Nicki was also sure to confirm that she hopes to put the new project out before she starts her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which kicks off in March, and that it would be well worth the wait because she’s “sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect [her] to share.”

We can’t wait to see Nicki Minaj continue to shine!

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj Has Been Eating The Girls Up In Elaborate Coats

Nicki Minaj’s Neon Green Alexandre Vauthier Faux Fur Is Now On Our Christmas List

Barbie Tingz: 10 Times Nicki Minaj Proved She Is The Queen Of Pink

Nicki Minaj Breaks Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Female Rapper With ‘Pink Friday 2’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com