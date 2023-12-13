No Cap! Here Are The Top Slang Words of 2023

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

A platform for online language learning The most popular slang words that parents of teenagers are most familiar with were compiled in Preply’s 2023 poll . IYKYK! There are some new slang terms that made it this year, while others, like “salty” and “extra,” were on last year’s list. Read this list of slang words to your parents and see if they know what they mean.

As for this survey, they found that only 2% of 682 parents whose children were 12–18 years old knew all of the slang phrases. The survey found that most parents use Google to monitor their teens’ online conversations.

These are the slang phrases that are most widely used, according to the Urban Dictionary and parents who participated in the poll:

“sus,” which means suspicious. The internet murder mystery game Among Us is largely responsible for the term’s meteoric rise to fame. Nearly two-thirds of teens say “sus” when critiquing someone’s actions or implying they have ill intent.

The words “bet” and “yeet” rank third and second, respectively, among slang terms. According to the survey, 59% of parents have overheard their teens using the word “bet” to suggest agreement or positive news, while 57% have heard their teenagers use the word “yeet” to angrily hurl anything they don’t think is worth keeping.

The most common slang words are:

Sus – “Giving the impression that something is questionable or dishonest; suspicious.”

– “Giving the impression that something is questionable or dishonest; suspicious.” Bet – “An expression that means ‘I agree’, ‘good news’.”

– “An expression that means ‘I agree’, ‘good news’.” Yeet – “To violently throw an object that you deem to be worthless, inferior or just plain garbage.”

– “To violently throw an object that you deem to be worthless, inferior or just plain garbage.” Salty – “”When you are upset over something little.”

– “”When you are upset over something little.” Cap – “Another word for lying. It can be used like no cap or you can say stop capping.”

– “Another word for lying. It can be used like no cap or you can say stop capping.” Extra – “Being over the top, excessive, dramatic behavior.”

– “Being over the top, excessive, dramatic behavior.” Bussin’ – “What you would say if something was really good.”

– “What you would say if something was really good.” Bougie – “Used to describe someone as high class, literally or figuratively.”

– “Used to describe someone as high class, literally or figuratively.” Sheesh – “An expression when you’re impressed or amazed by something.”

– “An expression when you’re impressed or amazed by something.” Drip – “”When something is very cool. Can be used to describe an outfit/accessory, person, song, etc.”

– “”When something is very cool. Can be used to describe an outfit/accessory, person, song, etc.” Oof – “Can be used to express discomfort, stress, or sadness.”

– “Can be used to express discomfort, stress, or sadness.” Finna – “Abbreviation of ‘fixing to’. Normally means ‘going to’.”

– “Abbreviation of ‘fixing to’. Normally means ‘going to’.” Shook – “Being shocked or surprised. When you can’t believe what you’re seeing.”

– “Being shocked or surprised. When you can’t believe what you’re seeing.” Simp – “When someone does way too much for a person they like.”

– “When someone does way too much for a person they like.” Mid – “Used to insult or degrade something or an opposing opinion, labeling it as average or poor quality.”

– “Used to insult or degrade something or an opposing opinion, labeling it as average or poor quality.” Hold This L/You Took An L – “What someone says to another person when they lose at something.”

– “What someone says to another person when they lose at something.” IYKYK – “If You Know You Know.”

– “If You Know You Know.” NPC – “Someone, regardless of their views, who doesn’t think for themselves.” Which slang terms are most commonly understood by parents? We were shook to learn that parents use “salty”, “Boogie” and “sus” the most. According to the parents that took the study, the following terms were the most common:

Salty (70%)

Bougie (67%)

Sus (65%)

Bet (63%)

Extra (62%)

Cap (57%)

Finna (56%)

Shook (54%)

Simp (53%)

The poll found that people learn new words most frequently from their friends, followed by media such as television, movies, and music.

The post No Cap! Here Are The Top Slang Words of 2023 appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

No Cap! Here Are The Top Slang Words of 2023 was originally published on thebeatdfw.com