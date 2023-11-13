Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Singer Bobbi Storm went viral over the weekend as she was nearly kicked off of a flight for singing.

In a video posted on her Instagram Friday, Storm was on the flight when she found out that she was up for two Grammy awards. Storm is a featured vocalist on Maverick City Music’s album, The Maverick Way, which is up for Best Gospel Album.

[The second nomination is for the track “God Problems,” which is up for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. Storm is not included in the credits, as noted by USA Today, but she may have contributed as part of the choir.]

In the video, Storm stood up during the flight to sing. “I sing for the Lord,” she declared. “I’m doing what the Lord is telling me to do.”

A flight attendant tells Storm repeatedly to take a seat and “be quiet” during the flight. At one point, he tells her, “If you’re not able to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight.”

Storm eventually sat down and proceeded to sing her latest single, “We Can’t Forget Him,” at a hushed volume.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Delta says that they have been in contact with Storm, adding, “For the safety of our customers and crew, it’s always important to follow crew instructions.”

ONLINE BACKLASH

Storm faced swift backlash from several commenters following the incident. Some labeled her as “entitled” and her performance as “egotistical.”

“I’m a Christian and a Flight Att,” one person commented. “The plane is not a STAGE…God tells us to do things descent & in order…congrats on the Grammy Nomination, but God is a God of order period!”

Another said, “This is one of the most egotistical things I’ve ever seen. You think because you’re Grammy nominated that rules don’t apply to you and the plane is your stage? Work on that ego sis.”

In a follow-up video posted on Saturday, Storm claimed that Delta Airlines apologized and confirmed that no rules were broken.

She adds that she doesn’t want the flight attendant to get fired, but instead wants him to “learn a valuable lesson on how to treat other people.”

