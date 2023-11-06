Governor Wes Moore’s Vision For Graduates Comes To Life Through Groundbreaking Program

Maryland Governor Wes Moore introduced the nation’s first public service year program for high school graduates, named the Service Year Option, at a lively event in the University of Maryland’s Reckord Armory. Joined by prominent figures like Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and University President Darryll Pines, Governor Moore emphasized the program’s focus on developing essential skills and fostering a sense of community.
The initiative, led by the Department of Service and Civic Innovation, aims to expand service opportunities, address community needs, and promote workforce development, laying the foundation for higher education and vocational pathways.
Participants, recent high school graduates, work a minimum of 30 hours per week, earning at least $15 an hour, while receiving tailored support and mentorship to shape their post-service journeys.
