The Keys Of A “Good Relationship” & Keeping GOD First

It’s all about “Relationships” but you gotta do it for GOD and then all the other things will be added. Plus, to have a full, real, and “good” relationship with anybody else, you must first have a “good relationship” with yourself. Knowing who you are in God. And loving who you are in God. Watch the full discussion below….
Special Guest in this episode include;
- Author La Vita Weaver: Fit for God Ministries
- Rev. Charisma Canty: Minister to Women, First AME Church Manassas.
The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com
