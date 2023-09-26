Philadelphia Police are investigating a suspicious case of a flight attendant found dead inside a Marriott hotel room at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Police responded to a call from the Philadelphia Airport Marriott at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.
A 66-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive inside of the hotel rooms by a cleaning crew. According to sources, the woman who was found dead was supposed to have checked out two days prior. It is not yet known how the hotel did not realize that she had not checked out.
Police said she was found with a cloth in her mouth. Police also found several unopened bottles of prescription drugs in the hotel room.
Sources said there were no signs of forced entry and no detectable signs of struggle. Homicide detectives are now involved in the mysterious death
READ MORE:
RELATED: Philadelphia Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Eddie Irizarry Cleared of All Charges
RELATED: Danielle Outlaw Steps Down As Philadelphia Police Commissioner
Flight attendant Found Dead with Cloth in Mouth at Philadelphia Airport Marriott was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend
-
Wind Down Thursdays: September 14th with “MMY & Friends” [Free Parking]
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Black Women Are The Most Ignored Race On Dating Sites