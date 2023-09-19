Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
