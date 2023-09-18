Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Angela White, otherwise known as Blac Chyna, is celebrating 1 year sober with a special appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

The socialite, who made a mental and spiritual shift in her lifestyle, re-emerged last year as a new woman with a different mentality. The mother of two got baptized, removed her fillers and implants, and got more intentional about life. It’s been a rewarding year for White, and she took to the popular talk show to celebrate her progress.

White and Hall had a candid conversation on what encouraged her to remain sober.

“What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing like, okay, am I hurting or helping the people around me. And helping – not like with like money or things like that – but I didn’t wanna like continue to hurt the people around me or even have my kids grow up seeing me doing this stuff. Even though we think that kids don’t see, they know everything. They see and know everything,” she told Hall.

Hall congratulated White with a cake and flowers and surprised her with an appearance from her mother, Tokyo Toni. The two, who have a tumultuous relationship, reconciled in recent months. But once the 51-year-old vlogger joined her daughter on stage, she began to cry from a place of gratitude.

“Why are you crying?” Hall asked.

“I never thought that I would get to this point,” White said between sobs.

Angela “Blac Chyna” White Talks 1 Year Sober In Instagram Post

The 35-year-old model acknowledged 1 year of sobriety in a touching Instagram post.

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol. This process is not easy but I did it, I plan on continuing practicing sobriety.

I want to thank everybody that has been supporting me with this part of my journey.

Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend.

I’m hoping that when you see this, this will inspire you if you are struggling with any addiction, just know that you can do it and you are worth it.

God loves you. It’s so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you’re not alone.

I love you. ~ Angela White ,” she wrote.

White’s transformation is encouraging to see. Sobriety in the entertainment industry is an accomplishment that deserves all the celebrations. Congratulations!

DON’T MISS…

Blac Chyna Shares Her Breast & Butt Reduction Journey

Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play

Blac Chyna Gets A Tattoo Removed As She Continues Her Life Changing Journey

Blac Chyna Celebrates 1 Year Sober On ‘The Tamron Hall Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com