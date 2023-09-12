We’ve seen Cedric The Entertainer as a hilarious comedian and actor (which we can’t discuss because of the Actor strike). Now we get to see him as we’ve never seen before: As Cedric Kyles, the Writer. “Flipping Boxcars: A Novel” is the first book from Ced with Alan Eisenstock which according to the synopsis is “an engaging and entertaining crime caper that is a valentine to close-knit black families and tightly woven communities struggling to get by during the Depression and World War II.”

Cedric gives Russ and company some of the details of the novel, a “crime caper” and how he patterned it after his grandfather. ” This is, you know, pre-civil rights black men in America. You know, he serves and now he’s like got these bigger, bigger dreams man and you know but he’s kind of like like so many of our our our ancestors just stuck to the underworld.”

Ced continues saying, “he’s trying to figure it out in the small river bowl city and. So he’s a gambler, he’s a risk taker and he has a dream and he gets caught up with this. The Polish mob of Chicago. Along with some good old boys are down South and we show I kind of write a crime caper around what’s going on with him in the day of it in four days of his life in 1948.”

Flipping Boxcars: A Novel is available now wherever you get your favorite books.

Cedric The Entertainer Opens Up About His New Book “Flipping Boxcars: A Novel” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com