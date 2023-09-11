Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since first serenading R&B fans nearly 20 years ago with his debut self-titled album, filled with classic hits like “Tell Me” and R&B chart-topper “Slow Down,” Bobby V has remained consistent when it comes to putting on a good show.

His amazing crowd control during recent tour stops speaks for itself:

However, he told us for yet another hilarious segment of “My First Time” about that one time when he got a good ol’ pantsing by one of his fans. The schoolyard prank can go very different when trying it on adults — free-balling and underwear streaks are good enough reasons why you shouldn’t — but thankfully Bobby was prepared with the right set of boxer briefs. We’ll definitely let him tell it!

Watch Bobby V get honest about getting his ‘drawers’ exposed onstage on “My First Time” below:

My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com