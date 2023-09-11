His amazing crowd control during recent tour stops speaks for itself:
However, he told us for yet another hilarious segment of “My First Time” about that one time when he got a good ol’ pantsing by one of his fans. The schoolyard prank can go very different when trying it on adults — free-balling and underwear streaks are good enough reasons why you shouldn’t — but thankfully Bobby was prepared with the right set of boxer briefs. We’ll definitely let him tell it!
Watch Bobby V get honest about getting his ‘drawers’ exposed onstage on “My First Time” below:
My First Time: Bobby V Remembers Getting ‘Pantsed’ By A Fan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
