Sarah Palin Defends ‘Good Guy’ Capitol Rioters As Conservatives Complain About Jan. 6 Prison Sentences

There are things that are predictable. If you throw a ball in the air, it will come back down. If you walk in the rain, you will get wet. If you play with fire, you will get burned.

And when Jan. 6 rioters started getting lengthy prison sentences, we all knew conservatives were going to lose their minds and start flooding America with white tears.

That’s right, folks, right-wingers are big mad about the double-digit sentences handed down to former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three others convicted of plotting the failed coup aimed at reinstating Donald Trump’s failed presidency. They have convinced themselves that the angry MAGA mob is being persecuted while Black Lives Matter protesters (and rioters) have gone unpunished, which is odd considering the rest of us live in a reality where the FBI scoured social media and misused surveillance authorities in order to track down and prosecute BLM protesters that may have incited violence—then lied about not having the authority to monitor social media ahead of the Jan. 6 riot.

“If they were BLM, they would not have been prosecuted,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling of Jan. 6 participants who illegally entered the Capitol building.

“Then there’s other examples of people that probably did commit misconduct, they may have been violent, but to say it’s an act of terrorism when it was basically a protest that devolved into a riot, to do excessive sentences — you can look at — OK, maybe they were guilty but 22 years if other people that did other things got six months?” DeSantis continued. He also said that if he were elected president, he would pardon some convicts. (This is, by the way, the same guy who signed a bill into law that protected motorists who hit BLM protesters with their vehicles. And he’s probably still salty about a judge blocking that law.)

But out of all of the angry, aggrieved, factless and moronic right-wing takes on the lengthy Jan. 6 sentences, the epitome of delusion and idiocracy came from none other than Sarah Palin.

Y’all remember Sarah Palin, right? She’s the ex-governor of Alaska who couldn’t name a single newspaper or magazine she reads. Y’all know who I’m talking about—the ditsy white woman who was John McCain’s running mate who claimed she had foreign policy experience because of Alaska’s proximity to Russia.

Well, it turns out Palin is still demonstrating that she doesn’t know things and, in lieu of actually knowing things, rambles incoherently in a failed effort to sound smart.

Bolling—who once accused “the anti-cop left in America” of a “murderous streak that’s going on against cops”—also interviewed Palin so the two could engage in a whine-o-thon over the sentenced Jan. 6 conspirators.

“Governor, blown away by these sentences,” Bolling said to Palin. “Fifteen, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes. What do you say to all these lefties?” (“Lefties”? Is literally anyone going to tell these people that District Judge Timothy Kelly, the man who handed down these lengthy sentences, was appointed by Trump?)

“It’s so disheartening, the examples that you’ve given, Eric,” said Palin—who once called BLM protesters “dogs.”

“The two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think, what’s the use in being a good guy? We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system,” she added.

OK, for the sake of bandwidth, I’ll gloss over the fact that Palin is trying to apply the “two Americas” narrative to conservative criminals as opposed to the actual “two Americas” where Black people are treated more harshly than our white counterparts under America’s “justice” system. I just don’t have the energy for that brand of ultra-caucasified reverse Jim Crow nonsense. Let’s just skip to the part where she’s referring to violent MAGA thugs who attacked the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to cancel democracy as “the good guys.”

Jan. 6 rioters attacked police officers and forced their way into the Capitol building to forcibly overturn the results of a legal election. They are criminals. They are terrorists. And the vast majority of them got slaps on the wrists for their crimes if they were prosecuted at all. They are not “the good guy,” and they are not oppressed. Folks like Palin, Bolling, DeSantis and the rest are loud, wrong and blinded by their own whiteness.

It’s all so predictable.

