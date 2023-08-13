Kandi Burruss gave us glam over the weekend when she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Atlanta. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star definitely pulled out all the stops for Bey’s popular world tour and gave us fashion goals in the process!
Kandi Burruss Gives Us Glam At Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Stop In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Join Us On August 17th For Wind Down Thursdays
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Erykah Badu’s Nani Scented Incense Sells Out In Less Than 2 Hours
-
The Flyest and Funniest President: 10 Memorable Barack Obama Moments
-
Did They Get it Right? The Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time According To A.I.