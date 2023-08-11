Alfredas wraps the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest updates on the Housewives drama, Kanye concert issues, and more!
The post Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot Off The Wire: Housewives Drama, Concert Issues, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Join Us On August 17th For Wind Down Thursdays
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Erykah Badu’s Nani Scented Incense Sells Out In Less Than 2 Hours
-
The Flyest and Funniest President: 10 Memorable Barack Obama Moments