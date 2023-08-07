Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Jamie Foxx is back in the public eye and using social media to communicate his thoughts and connect with his fans. However, a post the actor and comedian made seemingly offended members of the Jewish community thus sparking an apology.

As reported by TMZ, Jamie Foxx shared a post on his Instagram Story feed that referenced Jesus but never made mention of anyone Jewish. The text read, “THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!” with the hashtags “#fakefriends” and “#fakelove” tacked on the end.

At issue for some is that many have framed Jews as the reason Jesus Christ was crucified but it appears that Foxx was trying to say that if someone as revered as Jesus Christ can be betrayed and harmed by a close friend that it can happen to anyone.

Foxx relented to the pressure and responses which led to him issuing an apology to anyone who felt his post was antisemitic.

Shortly after the apology went live, entertainers such as Winnie Harlow, Kenya Barris, Jay Pharaoh, and others stood behind Foxx as they could ascertain that the famed entertainer was not attacking the Jewish community.

Perhaps Foxx’s words could have been better chosen but all is apparently well as the Anti-Defamation League accepted the actor’s apology.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty

Jamie Foxx Apologizes To Jewish Community For IG Post, Stars Defend Him was originally published on hiphopwired.com