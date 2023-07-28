Carlee Russell ‘Booked’ In Alabama Jail After Faking Own Kidnapping: Report

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

The Alabama woman who admitted staging her own alleged kidnapping in a two-day disappearance that attracted national media attention is facing charges of two misdemeanors, according to a new report.

Carlee Russell, who called 911 to report that there was an unaccompanied toddler walking alongside a busy interstate highway in the city of Hoover, has been charged with “falsely reporting an incident and “making a false statement to police,” AL.com public safety reporter Carol Robinson tweeted on Friday afternoon.

Video footage posted to social media showed Russell leaving her attorney’s office.

The latest developments came days after Russell’s lawyer said in a statement that she was never kidnapped.

AL.com previously reported that Russell could face up to a year behind bars or a year of labor in the county if she is convicted of the offenses.

“Under state law, one is guilty of the Class A misdemeanor of false reporting to law enforcement authorities if he or she ‘knowingly makes a false report or causes the transmission of a false report to law enforcement authorities of a crime,’” AL.com wrote. “Under another section of Alabama law, a person commits the crime of falsely reporting an incident if ‘he or she initiates or circulates a false report or warning of an alleged occurrence.’”

