Fresh off of her guest hosting gig on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (which you can hear on our sister station, Foxy 107/104), LeToya Luckett makes a surprise detour to K975 to chat with our girl Ayeeedubb!
In this exclusive convo, the multi-hyphenated entertainer talks about how she balances the many facets of her life, between being a singer, actress, mom, and more. Also, she reflects a bit on her time in Destiny’s Child and gives some very helpful advice to the rising girl groups on how to make it into the business as a unit.
With the wisdom she shares, we think she’d be a great manager one day. Just sayin’.
Check out the full interview above!
Also See:
Hot Off The Wire: LeToya Luckett Announces Her Divorce On Instagram [WATCH]
LeToya Luckett Says Getting Kicked Out Of Destiny’s Child Pushed Her Closer To God
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Wind Down Thursdays: July 20th With 'Special Occasion'
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Keke Palmer Baby Daddy Darius 2 Last Names Is Catching “This You?” Slander After Shaming Tweet
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
The Best Looks From The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Eve, Missy Elliott And More Bring The Heat To Essence Fest 2023