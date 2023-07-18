D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the appointment of Pamela Smith as the next Chief of Police. Smith holds the distinction of being the first African American to assume this role in the history of the MPD. With an impressive 25 years of law enforcement experience, she most recently served as the Assistant Chief of Police in the Homeland Security Bureau.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Before that, Smith made significant contributions as the MPD’s Chief Equity Officer, emphasizing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the department. Her career began in 1998 with the United States Park Police in San Francisco, and she has since served in New York and Atlanta.
This appointment follows the retirement of former D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee in May, during which time Ashan Benedict acted as the interim police chief. In June, Mayor Bowser sought community input through a survey to determine the priorities for the next police chief.
READ MORE:
- DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief
- Watch: Coco Jones Made It Rain During Her Broccoli City Festival Performance
- Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
- Keke Palmer Ate And Left No Crumbs In A $520 Moschino Strapless Denim Dress At Howard Theater
- No Leads From Cocaine Found at the White House According to Secret Service
- DC Council Passes Emergency Public Safety Bill To Address Crime Crisis
- CeCe Winans Adds More Dates For “Believe For It” Tour With A Maryland Stop
- SPLASH: After 52 Years The Anacostia River Will Be Swimmable In September (Update)
- DC Fashion Week Model Call [Register Here]
- MAGA Man Arrested Near Obama’s Home Had History Of Threatening Lawmakers, Prosecutors Say
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
DC Appoints Their First Black Woman Police Chief was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Wind Down Thursdays: July 20th With 'Special Occasion'
-
Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Eve, Missy Elliott And More Bring The Heat To Essence Fest 2023
-
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
Keke Palmer Baby Daddy Darius 2 Last Names Is Catching “This You?” Slander After Shaming Tweet
-
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [EXCLUSIVE]
-
Jill Scott's Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America's Attention & We Can't Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization