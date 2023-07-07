Listen Live
Russ Parr

Win Up to 11K With The Russ Parr “Celebrity Name Game”

Published on July 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

The Russ Parr “Celebrity Name Game" July 23

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

The Russ Parr Morning Show is giving Listeners a chance to WIN up to $11,000 with the Celebrity Name Game!

Click Here For The Official Rules

The post Win Up to 11K With The Russ Parr “Celebrity Name Game” appeared first on Black America Web.

Win Up to 11K With The Russ Parr “Celebrity Name Game”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close