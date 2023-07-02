The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Reparations, Affirmative Action And More

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.
Supreme Court Strikes Down Affirmative Action So Colleges Can’t Consider Race In Admissions
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned decades of precedent by prohibiting colleges from considering race in admissions. The ruling, stemming from a case involving Harvard and UNC, is expected to have nationwide implications. The 6-3 conservative majority decision has faced criticism for undermining progress and perpetuating racial disparities.
Fate of Reparations for Black Californians in Lawmakers’ Hands
Charges Dropped Against Jordan Williams In Subway Self-Defense Fatal StabbingCharges of manslaughter against Jordan Williams, a young Black man who fatally stabbed a subway passenger while defending himself, have been dismissed. However, the grand jury reviewed the evidence and decided not to formally accuse him
Charges not upgraded to murder in killing of Ajike Owens, sparking outrage
A Florida prosecutor chooses not to upgrade murder charges against Susan Lorincz. A white woman who shot her unarmed Black neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens. The decision is based on insufficient evidence. Owens’ family and civil rights advocates express disappointment and call for justice. This is including the repeal of Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws.
Yusef Salaam, one of the Exonerated Five, has won the Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council representing Harlem. Salaam, known for his advocacy work and personal experiences, is the first of the group to release a book about his wrongful conviction and pursuit of justice.
Justice for Nahel: Shooting of Black Teen in France Sparks Calls for Police AccountabilityA 17-year-old Black delivery driver, Nahel M., was fatally shot by a police officer during a routine traffic check in a Paris suburb. Leading to widespread outrage and calls for justice. The officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter. The incident has brought attention to systemic issues and sparked protests in Paris. Nonetheless, the community demands an end to unchecked violence and justice for the victim.
Ralph Yarl, was shot by his white neighbor after going to the wrong house. Sharing his story on Good Morning America and describing the moments leading up to the shooting. However, despite suffering a traumatic brain injury, Yarl finds solace in music. In addition, has received overwhelming support from his community.
Fox News Replaces Tucker Carlson With Jesse Watters, Continuing Controversial StanceJesse Watters questioned former President Barack Obama‘s “American perspective” based on his diverse background and experiences outside the United States, disregarding discussions held by Black Americans and news outlets on the matter. However, during a recent episode of The Five, Watters made remarks about former President Barack Obama’s perspective on media coverage. Questioning his “American perspective” due to his diverse background and experiences outside of the United States.
The post The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Reparations, Affirmative Action And More appeared first on NewsOne.
