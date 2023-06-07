Mark from Anaheim & LA’s Brother Askia l The Carl Nelson Show

Mark from Anaheim returns to our classroom to provide us with a brief history of Memorial Day. Mark will also discuss the US debt ceiling could impact people who have lost someone serving in uniform & more. Before we hear from Mark, LA’s Brother Askia informs us how GEN Z and other young people view the world.
