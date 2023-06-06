BLK Adds New Inclusive Profile Stickers Created By Hippy Potter To Celebrate Pride Month

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The largest dating and lifestyle app created with the Black community in mind, BLK, announces its newest initiative in celebration of Pride Month. This month the app added new Pride profile stickers created by Hippy Potter and a social media initiative called #BLKVoices. Read more details inside.

Match Group’s BLK is proud to announce its latest initiatives to continue the pride celebration in the month of June. A recent survey conducted by the app revealed that 40 percent of LGBTQ+ individuals are unfamiliar with the meaning of the acronym. In response to this significant finding, BLK embarked on a mission to not only raise awareness but also create a platform for users to share their unique stories and experiences. The survey asked thought-provoking questions, such as the common misconceptions encountered related to gender identity or sexual orientation, and what users would like others to know about dating someone with their LGBTQ+ identity.

In the month of June, BLK launched #BLKVoices to showcases users on their Instagram and TikTok platforms, offering a firsthand glimpse into their dating journeys and experiences. By highlighting different aspects of the LGBTQ+ spectrum, BLK hopes to foster understanding, empathy, and connection among its diverse user base. The showcased stories will serve as a testament to the resilience, joy, and love that exists within the community.

As part of this initiative, BLK has collaborated with Thaddeus Coates, also known as Hippy Potter, an award-winning artist based in Brooklyn. Coates’ artistic style is renowned for its vibrant technicolor hues, expressive shapes, and thought-provoking graphics. With a focus on amplifying Black voices, diverse representation, black queer joy, and racial equality, Coates’s designs perfectly align with BLK’s mission for this campaign. His captivating compositions evoke powerful and playful emotions, creating empowering and personal moments between the artist and his viewers.

The result of this collaboration is the “Pride Pack,” a collection of profile stickers designed by Coates exclusively for BLK users. Each sticker represents a letter from the LGBTQ+ spectrum, showcasing the diversity and pride within the community. By incorporating these stickers into their profiles, BLK users can proudly display their identities and foster connections based on shared experiences and understanding.

This initiative by BLK is not only an opportunity to educate and inspire, but it also sheds light on the reality that even within the LGBTQ+ community, many individuals are unaware of the significance behind the letters of the acronym. Through this campaign, BLK is not only empowering its users but also actively engaging in broader cultural commentary regarding the need for ongoing education and dialogue surrounding gender identity and sexual orientation.

BLK’s commitment to creating an inclusive dating app experience for Black singles aligns perfectly with the spirit of Pride Month. By showcasing the unique stories, experiences, and vibrant identities within the LGBTQ+ community, BLK hopes to foster a greater understanding and appreciation for the diverse tapestry of human love and connection.

Be sure to download the BLK app to try out the new profile stickers for yourself.

BLK Adds New Inclusive Profile Stickers Created By Hippy Potter To Celebrate Pride Month was originally published on globalgrind.com