On this Grown Folks Friday, our favorite midday queen, Vic Jagger was joined by a very special guest co-host, Joi of Love & Marriage DC!
LISTEN TO VIC JAGGER LIVE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10am – 3pm EST
Singer, songwriter and reality tv star Joi Carter was ready to get into everything on this ”
Join Our Text Club! Text “Mymajic” to 24042
Listen to this episode below…
READ MORE REALITY TV NEWS:
- Grown Folks Fridays With Guest Co-Host Joi of Love& Marriage DC
- Porsha Williams Served Body In A Sheer Jean Paul Gaultier 2-Piece
- Blac Chyna Lands Leading Role in ‘B.A.P.S’ Stage Play
- Drake Samples Kim Kardashian On Latest Track “Mommy”
- Candiace Dillard-Bassett Talks With Chey Parker At WKYS’ Inaugural Women’s Empowerment Brunch
- Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
- Joe Exotica AKA Tiger King is Running for President, From Prison
- Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
- Candiace Deserves An Extra Check For The Colorism Segment At ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Reunion
- RHOP’s Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
[UPDATE] John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
This Maryland City Ranked 8th Worst City To Raise A Family
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Chilli Reveals How Her And Usher’s Relationship Finally Ended
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Happy Birthday: A Soft Spoken Prince Said Just Enough In This List Of His Most Memorable Moments
-
Twitter Clowns Zion Williamson After Porn Star Moriah Mills Leaks His Snapchat Messages & Details Of Their Sex Life