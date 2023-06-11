Grown Folk Fridays

Grown Folks Fridays With Guest Co-Host Joi of Love& Marriage DC

Published on June 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
WMMJ Grown Folk Friday with Joi of Love & Marriage DC

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

On this Grown Folks Friday, our favorite midday queen, Vic Jagger was joined by a very special guest co-host, Joi of Love & Marriage DC!

LISTEN TO VIC JAGGER LIVE MONDAY-FRIDAY 10am – 3pm EST

Singer, songwriter and reality tv star Joi Carter was ready to get into everything on this ”

Join Our Text Club! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

 

Listen to this episode below…

 

 

READ MORE REALITY TV NEWS:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close