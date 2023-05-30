Crime

11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week

Published on May 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Robbery, violent criminal act, bandit or robber, robbing money bags with a pistol in hand

Source: z_wei / Getty

Over the weekend, MPD arrested an 11-year-old kid for allegedly committing three gun-related offenses in the District in less than a week.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!

Officers were called to the 700 block of Lamont Street NW at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, for a report of a robbery. Someone approached them and demanded their things. Authorities say when the victim declined, the armed robber displayed a handgun and they agreed. The individual seized the property and fled.

Last Wednesday, at about 2:40 p.m., police were called to the 700 block of Irving Street NW for a report of a firearms assault. Officers found that two people on bicycles approached a person, who threw one of them off and fled. While running, the victim noticed someone pointing a gun at them.

Last Friday around 6:45 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Luray Place, Northwest, for a report of a robbery. Police said someone on a bicycle approached another person, demanded their property, and reportedly reached into a fanny pack as if they were armed. The person agreed and ran off. The robber fled the scene on a bicycle.

On Saturday, MPD officers apprehended the boy and charged him with armed robbery. attack with a dangerous weapon and robbery fear. These cases are still being investigated.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

11-Year-Old Arrested For Gun-Related Crimes In NW DC In Less Than A Week  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close