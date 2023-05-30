Dr. Rosie Milligan, Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah, Brother Sadiki Kambom & Brother Obie l The Carl Nelson Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Publisher, Estate Planner & Author-activist Dr. Rosie Milligan checks into our classroom to discuss why many Black women want to get married while many Black men do not. Before we hear from Dr. Rosie, Restaurateur & Holistic Dr. Baruch Ben-Yehudah shares some the food items we should be eating this summer. Before Dr. Baruch, Brother Sadiki Kambom will preview this weekend’s Nubian Ciricles’ Black Leadership Summit. Getting us started Journalist Brother Obie outlines a tribute to former Grenada PM Maurice Bishop.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

