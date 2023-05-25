Coppin State University is helping students facing food insecurities with its latest grand opening.
“Coppin Corner” officially opened Wednesday and is an on-campus food and toiletry pantry.
Students will be able to receive non-perishables, frozen foods, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.
“It is important, as Dr. Moore noted, and that as we’ve been talking about, making sure that food insecurity is not a factor that impacts students retention, success, and wellness at Coppin State University,” said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of Coppin State University.
The university is opening Coppin Corner now so students in need can stock up for summer break.
The pantry will be open year-round.
Coppin State University Opens On-Campus Food Pantry For Students was originally published on 92q.com
