Black History Month Logo
HBCU News

Coppin State University Opens On-Campus Food Pantry For Students

Published on May 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Coppin State University

Source: Coppin State University / Coppin State University

 

Coppin State University is helping students facing food insecurities with its latest grand opening.

“Coppin Corner” officially opened Wednesday and is an on-campus food and toiletry pantry.

Students will be able to receive non-perishables, frozen foods, personal hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“It is important, as Dr. Moore noted, and that as we’ve been talking about, making sure that food insecurity is not a factor that impacts students retention, success, and wellness at Coppin State University,” said Dr. Anthony Jenkins, President of Coppin State University.

The university is opening Coppin Corner now so students in need can stock up for summer break.

The pantry will be open year-round.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

Coppin State University Names Larry Stewart As Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Coppin State Receives $3.9M Grant For Broadband Internet Pilot Program

HBCU Festival Fireside Chat Opens Lens to HBCU Struggles

 

Coppin State University Opens On-Campus Food Pantry For Students  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close