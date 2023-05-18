Celebrity News

Tanya Nolan Talks Pride Month, The Power of Music, Entrepreneurship, Working With Cee-Lo & Raheem DeVaughn + More!

Published on May 18, 2023

Tanya Nolan

Soulful singer/ songwriter Tanya Nolan sat down with Vic Jagger to discuss her journey into the music industry, while being a successful entrepreneur in Texas. Her latest singles have generated buzz nationally and she talks about how teaming up with artists like Cee-Lo Green and Raheem Devaughn helped to push her purpose to the people. 

See their full conversation in the video below:

