Tanya Nolan Talks Pride Month, The Power of Music, Entrepreneurship, Working With Cee-Lo & Raheem DeVaughn + More!

Soulful singer/ songwriter Tanya Nolan sat down with Vic Jagger to discuss her journey into the music industry, while being a successful entrepreneur in Texas. Her latest singles have generated buzz nationally and she talks about how teaming up with artists like Cee-Lo Green and Raheem Devaughn helped to push her purpose to the people.
See their full conversation in the video below:
