LA Strippers Could Be First to Have Union Representation

Night club dancers in Los Angeles may become the first strippers in the U.S. to have union representation.
Over the last year, dancers at an LA club have been fighting for better pay, safer work conditions and health insurance. The club’s management team, however, intially fought against those requests.
However, the opposition has since stopped their fight, and unionized strippers could become a reality as soon as today.
From FOX 8:
The union announced this week that management had agreed to a settlement. A formal vote count by the National Labor Relations Board has been set for Thursday.
“We’re hoping what we’ve done to unionize this club will have laid the groundwork for any other stripper in the country who decides that they want to also have a voice in the way their workplace is run,” Lilith, a dancer at Star Garden, told The Associated Press.
Dancers at the club say that they’ve repeatedly gone to security in search of protection against unruly patrons, however, they’ve often been redirected to club management.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
