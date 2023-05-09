Snoop Dogg is fed up with the current state of the music industry. During a candid sit down with former Apple Music Creative Director Larry Jackson, the 51-year-old hip-hop veteran slammed the streaming industry, which has become a crucial part of how many artists are paid by digital music sites like Spotify and Apple.
Due to the complex structure of streaming, the “Doggyland” rapper argued that many artists in today’s field are having a hard time making a living off of digital music sales.
The problem with streaming.
A third user suggested that the industry go back to “selling physical copies” of CDs and records.“Make these music streaming services start losing artists, listeners, and money. That’s the only way I can see anything changing for any artist out there trying to get their money up,” they added.
Snoop Dogg Slams The Music Streaming Industry: ‘How Do You Get Paid Off That S—-!?’ was originally published on newsone.com
