Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Having rich and famous friends often times leads to expensive and extravagant gifts, but when you’re rich and famous yourself, sometimes those gifts just collect dust as you go about your life.

Such is the case with Alicia Keys as Swizz Beatz revealed that the $500,000 Virgil Abloh Maybach that he gifted his wife earlier this year hasn’t even been touched since she sat in it for her birthday. As spotted on BOSSIP, the iconic producer recently spoke with Angie Martinez and during the interview admitted he “don’t think she liked the goddamn car.”

Though he shelled out a grip for the whip and had it tricked out to boot, Swizz says the car is still at the dealership. He acknowledges that his wifey isn’t the type to stunt out on these streets as that’s just not her style saying, “I know she was already thinking like ‘are they gonna be on me if I bring the kids to school in this?’ Are people gonna know how I’m movin’?’ like [I’m sure] she start[ed] thinking like that way with it. She’s [was just] being very polite.”

I mean, it’s not exactly the most subtle car to get around in. Alicia Keys looks like more of a responsible, Mercedes-Benz station wagon pusher or something. Still stuntin’ but with that successful mom energy.

Who knows, maybe they can resell the car on GOAT or Stock X for a profit. It is in fact a Virgil Abloh exclusive. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of the situation? Should Alicia Keys at least take the car home and stash it in the garage? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Doesn’t Like The $500K Virgil Abloh Maybach He Gifted Her appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Swizz Beatz Says Alicia Keys Doesn’t Like The $500K Virgil Abloh Maybach He Gifted Her was originally published on hiphopwired.com