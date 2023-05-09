Treasurer On Kanye West’s Struggle “Kanye 2020” Presidential Campaign Team Resigns

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Yes, Kanye West trying to become President of The United States might still be a thing, and he is counting on Milo Yiannopoulos to help him get into the White House.

TMZ exclusively reports that far-right loser Milo Yiannopoulos is hard at work trying to ensure his boy Kanye West, aka Ye’s presidential campaign, is up to snuff in time for the 2024 election and is currently firing people.

One person who didn’t wait to get a pink slip was Patrick Krason. In a letter obtained by the celebrity gossip site, Krason, who served as treasurer on the Kanye 2020 campaign, said aite man imma head out and handed in his resignation.

TMZ’s obtained a letter filed to the Federal Election Commission from Kanye’s 2020 campaign committee treasurer, Patrick Krason, saying he resigned Monday morning. For context, Ye hasn’t officially said he’s running for prez in 2024, so it seems “Kanye 2020” is still being used as the name of his political action committee.

Krason says he notified higher-ups of his resignation, and “they have been made aware of the requirement to name a new treasurer within 10 days.” He also says he made the rest of the team aware they can’t raise or spend any funds until they find a new treasurer.

According to TMZ, Krason abandoning the sinking ship early is possibly related to Yiannopoulos firing people. He has already given West’s buddy, white nationalist clown Nick Fuentes and one of his political advisors, Ali Alexander, the boot.

Is Kanye West Really Running For President Again?

While all of this is happening, the struggling fashion designer hasn’t officially said he is running. Still, these moves scream I’m ready to give Republicans and his ridiculous fanbase a reason to squander a vote for president.

We hope this is just some exploratory nonsense and someone tells Yeezy not to waste his time looking at you, Kim Kardashian.

Please do it for the country Kim K.

