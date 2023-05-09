Remy Ma, K. Michelle, To Headline 2023 Baltimore Pride

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Baltimore Pride is back and the celebration is going to be lit this year.

The 2023 celebrations are set to begin June 19 and will run through June 25 and this year’s festivities will be headlined by rapper Remy Ma and singer K Michelle.

Both entertainers are set to perform on the final day.

The theme this year is “One Heart, One Love, One Pride,” and is hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland.

“As program manager of the Pride Center Of Maryland, I am looking forward to Pride 2023,” says Ursula Franklin, Program Manager of Pride Center of Maryland. “We have a ton of events, performers, vendors, and so much more, who help highlight the beautiful community of Baltimore and to fill us with joy in a time we all need it. Make sure you join us this year in June 2023!”

To purchase tickets and to view the full lineup of events, click here for details and to purchase tickets.

