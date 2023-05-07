Nine Dead Including Gunman In Dallas-Area Mass Shooting

An outlet mall in Allen,Texas became the scene of a tragic and violent attack on shoppers Saturday afternoon (May 6).

Nine people, including the gunman, were killed at a mass shooting at an outlet mall. At least five other remain hospitalized. Three are in critical condition.

Video footage shows the suspect exiting his vehicle and firing on shoppers walking on sidewalks outside Premium Outlets, a popular shopping spot located 30 miles outside of Dallas, Texas.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1654989292391878657?s=20

Despite mass shootings continuing to be a threat across the country, congress has still not successfully been able to make meaningful impact on gun control. In late 2022, a federal judge struck down a Texas law raising the legal age for people to carry handguns from 18 to 21.

In 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed following a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“This year has been the worst in terms of mass killings up to this point, than any year since at least 2006 and probably ever,” said James Alan Fox, a professor of Criminology, Law & Public Policy at Northeastern who has studied mass killings for 40 years. “I’ve not seen anything like this. We have more guns in the hands of Americans. Gun sales have skyrocketed since COVID. There’s a lot of divisiveness in this country, and people suffering emotionally and economically since the pandemic.”

