Coppin State University Names Larry Stewart As Head Men’s Basketball Coach

Coppin State University named Larry Stewart as the new head men’s basketball coach, the school announced Tuesday.

“Larry Stewart’s track record as a player and coach will be instrumental in recruiting the right players for our program and building a culture of excellence on and off the court,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “I look forward to Coach Stewart and Athletic Director Derek Carter rebuilding our men’s basketball program in a way that fosters the legacy we have been known for. I believe seeing Coach Stewart at the helm will ignite excitement across Eagle Nation.”

Stewart has worked previously as an assistant coach at Bowie State, Morgan State and Maryland Eastern Shore.

“It is an exciting time to welcome Larry back to his alma mater and continue the legacy of success he had as a student-athlete at Coppin,” said Carter. “From his time as a student-athlete, to playing in the NBA and overseas, Larry has proven himself as a legend on the court, and at Coppin. He has earned the respect from his peers during his many years as an assistant coach at other institutions and I look forward to his continued success as our men’s basketball head coach.”

Stewart led Coppin to its first MEAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance in 1990. He also averaged 23.9 points and 13.4 rebounds, both of which are school records. Additionally, he led Coppin to the NIT.

He is one of two Eagles to play in the NBA, where he played five seasons with the Washington Bullets, Vancouver Grizzlies and Seattle Supersonics.

“I’m thankful and blessed and appreciate the opportunity that has been presented to me,” said Stewart. “It’s a dream job, its where I grew up and I look forward to getting started teaching and growing young men.”

Stewart is Philadelphia native, a graduate of Coppin State, who was selected as the MEAC Player of the Year in 1994 and 1995, and an inductee into the Coppin State and MEAC Halls of Fame.

He currently resides in Baltimore County.

