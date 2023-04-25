Tyrese Ordered To Pay $636K For Child Support & Ex’s Lawyer By Judge He Called “Racist”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Tyrese may want to rethink how he deals with his child support case. The R&B singer has been ordered to pay a cool $636,000 to his ex for back child support and lawyer fees—by the same judge he publicly called “racist.”

TMZ reports that the actor and crooner was in Fulton County court on Tuesday (April 25) for his continuing child support struggle with Samantha Lee Gibson. Apparently, the rapper known as Black Ty was not trying to pay the $10,000 a month he was ordered to pay way back in August 2022.

Important to the context here is that recently Tyrese took to social media to accuse the court and judge, Kevin M. Farmer, of being racist against during the custody battle. Tyrese also noted that the judge allegedly call his ex-wife a b*tch.

“Now listen, we ain’t together no more, we have our share of issues,” said Tyrese on Instagram. “But I have never referred to the mother of my child as a b*tch. To hear this white man on the bench, wearing a black robe, who is supposed to represent the law, to refer to my ex-wife and the mother of my child as a b*tch…why is he still on the stand?”

Reportedly, while on the stand today he said he felt the $10,000 a month was excessive considering his ex makes good money. Nevertheless, the judge still held the singer in contempt since he hadn’t forked order any of the money he had been ordered to. Tyrese was hit with contempt of court charges and ordered to pay $237,944 in back child support asd well as $399,000 for his ex-wife’s attorney fees. On top of that, he has to hand over another $17,000 for the special master the judge ordered to deal any other disputes between Tyrese and his ex.

Bruh…

But hey, at least he wasn’t arrested, right? Interestingly, Tyrese has been paying child support, just not the ordered $10K a month. The $238K number the judge landed on was the difference.

