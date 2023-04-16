The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.
Sunday, April 9
A video of an American Airlines passenger allegedly throwing a fuss about being denied a cocktail and getting ejected from a flight has gone popular on social media. When he haggles with them to stay on the plane. The man was seen in the video being removed from his first-class seat by police officers. The cops warn the passenger to leave the airplanes but he stubbornly refuses. Eventually, causing him to be dragged from the aircraft in tears and ultimately detained. The event brings to light the ongoing discussion about airline regulations governing alcohol use and disruptive passenger conduct.
Read more here.
Monday, April 10
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made a promise to pardon former US Army sergeant Daniel Perry, who was found guilty of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. Perry drove into a crowd of protesters, shot and killed Foster and was convicted by a jury on April 8. Despite the conviction, Abbott has chosen to take Perry’s account of events that Foster raised a weapon at him, as face value. Abbott is now set to use his power to pardon Perry. Subsequently, a move criticized by legal experts and others. The Texas governor has been many accusations of manipulating the law to suit a hard-right conservative agenda.
Read more here.
Tuesday, April 11
Read more here.
Wednesday, April 12
Read more here.
Thursday, April 13
Read more here.
Friday, April 14
According to AP, Mo’Nique, an Oscar-winning actress and comedian, is suing Paramount Pictures, CBS, and Big Ticket Entertainment for unpaid royalties from The Parkers sitcom. Hicks Media Inc., her media company, sued for breach of contract to recover millions they believed were owed. Mo’Nique is renowned for questioning business norms and demands that payment go to her production company.
Read more here.
Saturday, April 15
Although there have been more Black police chiefs in America over the past ten years, issues like police brutality, racial profiling, and excessive use of force have persisted in Black areas. According to Brenda Goss Andrews, President of the National Association of Black Police Enforcement Executives, expecting the senior officers to rapidly address these pervasive problems is an unjust responsibility. Their ability to solve poor policing is still constrained by their fear of losing their employment and a white, male-dominated profession. Diversity, equity, and inclusion in policing will be discussed at a two-day conference hosted by the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Executives.
Read more here.
Stay in the know with the Top Stories Of The Week.
SEE ALSO:
The post The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More appeared first on NewsOne.
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Freaknik, Racists, And More was originally published on newsone.com
-
Teen Bride Blues: Marques Houston’s 2020 Marriage To 19-Year-Old Sparks Age Debate
-
Donnie & Tony React To A Man Who's Fathered 102 Kids [LISTEN]
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Angel Reese on White House Visit: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’
-
Twitter Reacts to Tyrese Revealing He Shared The Same Sex Partner as Paul Walker
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)