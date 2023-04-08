The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Angel Reese, Black Unemployment And More

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Experience a historical retrospective as we present a visual journey through time with the Blackest Stories Of The Week. Witness a mosaic of moments that occurred this past week, offering a glimpse into the news that made headlines. Take a weekly dive into a collection of events that range from awe-inspiring to disturbingly shocking, delivered straight to you.

Sunday, April 2

Bowie State University has named its theater after Dionne Warwick , making it the first performance center to be named in her honor. The Dionne Warwick Theater will host concerts, plays, and other performances, elevating the venue to another level. This comes after two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant donated $500,000 through the Durant Family Foundation. This is to university for the creation of a reimagined basketball arena and to support the creation of scholarships. However, Durant competed at Bowie State University as a teenager and wanted to make a meaningful impact on the institution.

Read more here.

Monday, April 3

The official cause of Irvo Otieno’s death in Virginia has been confirmed as “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Otieno, who had a history of mental health struggles, died after being pinned down by security guards at a hospital, much like George Floyd’s death. Additionally, the seven police deputies and three hospital employees have been indicted on second-degree murder charges.

Read more here.

Tuesday, April 4

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was supporting a strike by Black sanitation workers. The shooting led to riots in several cities with large African American populations. The government’s role in the assassination has been questioned, anBettmannd many still mourn King’s death while continuing to strive for equality.

Read more here.

Wednesday, April 5

Harvard University students have described a police raid on their dormitory as “crazy” and “terrifying” after at least five officers responded with their guns drawn to an alleged 911 call claiming someone was armed in the building. Additionally, the four senior students said they feared for their lives during the early morning incident. False 911 calls, known as “swatting,” are dangerous hoaxes that can have fatal consequences, with previous victims targeted due to their race.

Read more here.

Thursday, April 6

The athletics department of Louisiana State University (LSU) has confirmed they will accept an invitation to the White House. Despite a recent controversy regarding comments made by LSU’s basketball star, Angel Reese. Reese had said her team would not visit the White House after First Lady Jill Biden suggested the losing team Iowa should also be included. Reese also suggested her team would prefer to meet with former President Barack Obama and Michelle. The controversy came after Reese was widely criticized for gesturing toward Iowa’s star player, Caitlin Clark, in the final moments of Monday night’s game, and Reese called attention to the racial dynamics of the criticism in a post-game press conference.

Read more here.

Friday, April 7

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has reportedly been accepting free luxury vacations from Republican billionaire Harlan Crow for decades, which is allegedly a violation of ethics law. Crow has a history of giving gifts to Thomas, including money for a museum in Thomas’ hometown and a $15,000 bust of Abraham Lincoln. Despite being a public servant with a salary of $285,000, Thomas has vacationed on Crow’s superyacht, flown on his private jet, and stayed at his private resort in the Adirondacks. Experts suggest that Thomas’ failure to disclose these gifts violates a law requiring federal officials to disclose most gifts.

Read more here.

Saturday, April 8

In March, the U.S. African American unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 5%. Additionally, Black women’s rate decreased from 5.1% to 4.2%, and black teens’ rate decreased from 20.4% to 14.5%. However, black unemployment rates remain higher than other racial groups, steadily increasing over the last ten years.

Read more here.

Stay in the know with the Top Stories Of The Week.

