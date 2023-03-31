Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Win $150!

At 8:10 AM EST/7:10 AM CST, Be Caller #5 & Russ Will Give a Celebrity Name.

You Must Give a Different Celebrity with the Same Last Name Within 3 seconds.

Give 5 Correct Answers & Win the Cash!

CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES

The Russ Parr Morning Show Celebrity Game Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com