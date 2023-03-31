Win $150!
At 8:10 AM EST/7:10 AM CST, Be Caller #5 & Russ Will Give a Celebrity Name.
You Must Give a Different Celebrity with the Same Last Name Within 3 seconds.
Give 5 Correct Answers & Win the Cash!
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES
The Russ Parr Morning Show Celebrity Game Contest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
